VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of VCI Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 788.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $551,598,000 after buying an additional 1,088,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s energy storage and solar business is expected to help offset pressure on car margins and fading credits, providing a clearer near‑term revenue cushion beyond vehicle sales. Read More.

Tesla’s energy storage and solar business is expected to help offset pressure on car margins and fading credits, providing a clearer near‑term revenue cushion beyond vehicle sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout to Dallas and Houston after Austin, signaling continued service scaling that underpins long‑term autonomy/recurring‑revenue narratives. This operational progress supports upside expectations for new mobility offerings. Read More.

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout to Dallas and Houston after Austin, signaling continued service scaling that underpins long‑term autonomy/recurring‑revenue narratives. This operational progress supports upside expectations for new mobility offerings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: At least one notable Wall Street firm moved its stance toward Tesla (UBS from Sell to Hold), easing some near‑term selling pressure and helping sentiment ahead of earnings. Read More.

At least one notable Wall Street firm moved its stance toward Tesla (UBS from Sell to Hold), easing some near‑term selling pressure and helping sentiment ahead of earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reports Q1 earnings after the close on April 22; traders expect a big post‑earnings move, so volatility is elevated and market positioning (options, short interest) may be driving intraday flows. Read More.

Tesla reports Q1 earnings after the close on April 22; traders expect a big post‑earnings move, so volatility is elevated and market positioning (options, short interest) may be driving intraday flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim price targets and re‑rate Tesla amid a tougher auto cycle, high capex and valuation debate — this creates mixed analyst signals rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. Read More.

Analysts continue to trim price targets and re‑rate Tesla amid a tougher auto cycle, high capex and valuation debate — this creates mixed analyst signals rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Safety and regulatory headlines are resurfacing: a critic claimed HW3‑equipped Teslas meet California DMV’s definition of “legally blind,” feeding concerns about FSD safety, potential recalls or regulatory action. That pressure can sap investor confidence in autonomy timelines. Read More.

Safety and regulatory headlines are resurfacing: a critic claimed HW3‑equipped Teslas meet California DMV’s definition of “legally blind,” feeding concerns about FSD safety, potential recalls or regulatory action. That pressure can sap investor confidence in autonomy timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader backlash over outdated self‑driving hardware and frustrated owners (WSJ coverage) raises reputational and upgrade‑cost risks that could slow adoption of paid autonomy services. Read More.

Broader backlash over outdated self‑driving hardware and frustrated owners (WSJ coverage) raises reputational and upgrade‑cost risks that could slow adoption of paid autonomy services. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tax scrutiny: reporting shows offshore tax structures likely lowered Tesla’s federal tax bill materially, a headline that can spur regulatory/PR risk and spur investor caution. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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