Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,679 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $539.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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