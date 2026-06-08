Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,978,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $684,735,000 after buying an additional 303,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $396.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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