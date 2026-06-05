Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $996.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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