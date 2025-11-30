VestGen Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $889.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

