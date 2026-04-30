Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,071 shares of the natural resource company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.4%

FCX opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CICC Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. The trade was a 21.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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