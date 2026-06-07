Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $2.68 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,694 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

D stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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