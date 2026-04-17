Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 28,038 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,004 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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