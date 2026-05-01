Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 241.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 448,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Xylem worth $86,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Xylem by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Up 2.5%

XYL stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $114.15 and a one year high of $154.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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