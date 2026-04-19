Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,048 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,707 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.38.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $250.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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