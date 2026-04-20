Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 130,827 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $995,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s energy storage and solar business is expected to help offset pressure on car margins and fading credits, providing a clearer near‑term revenue cushion beyond vehicle sales. Read More.

Tesla’s energy storage and solar business is expected to help offset pressure on car margins and fading credits, providing a clearer near‑term revenue cushion beyond vehicle sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout to Dallas and Houston after Austin, signaling continued service scaling that underpins long‑term autonomy/recurring‑revenue narratives. This operational progress supports upside expectations for new mobility offerings. Read More.

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout to Dallas and Houston after Austin, signaling continued service scaling that underpins long‑term autonomy/recurring‑revenue narratives. This operational progress supports upside expectations for new mobility offerings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: At least one notable Wall Street firm moved its stance toward Tesla (UBS from Sell to Hold), easing some near‑term selling pressure and helping sentiment ahead of earnings. Read More.

At least one notable Wall Street firm moved its stance toward Tesla (UBS from Sell to Hold), easing some near‑term selling pressure and helping sentiment ahead of earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reports Q1 earnings after the close on April 22; traders expect a big post‑earnings move, so volatility is elevated and market positioning (options, short interest) may be driving intraday flows. Read More.

Tesla reports Q1 earnings after the close on April 22; traders expect a big post‑earnings move, so volatility is elevated and market positioning (options, short interest) may be driving intraday flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim price targets and re‑rate Tesla amid a tougher auto cycle, high capex and valuation debate — this creates mixed analyst signals rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. Read More.

Analysts continue to trim price targets and re‑rate Tesla amid a tougher auto cycle, high capex and valuation debate — this creates mixed analyst signals rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Safety and regulatory headlines are resurfacing: a critic claimed HW3‑equipped Teslas meet California DMV’s definition of “legally blind,” feeding concerns about FSD safety, potential recalls or regulatory action. That pressure can sap investor confidence in autonomy timelines. Read More.

Safety and regulatory headlines are resurfacing: a critic claimed HW3‑equipped Teslas meet California DMV’s definition of “legally blind,” feeding concerns about FSD safety, potential recalls or regulatory action. That pressure can sap investor confidence in autonomy timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader backlash over outdated self‑driving hardware and frustrated owners (WSJ coverage) raises reputational and upgrade‑cost risks that could slow adoption of paid autonomy services. Read More.

Broader backlash over outdated self‑driving hardware and frustrated owners (WSJ coverage) raises reputational and upgrade‑cost risks that could slow adoption of paid autonomy services. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tax scrutiny: reporting shows offshore tax structures likely lowered Tesla’s federal tax bill materially, a headline that can spur regulatory/PR risk and spur investor caution. Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.79 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

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