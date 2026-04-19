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Fitness Stocks To Research - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven fitness stocks to watch: MarketBeat flags Garmin (GRMN), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Peloton (PTON), Life Time (LTH), Fitness Champs (FCHL), Xponential Fitness (XPOF) and Beachbody (BODI) as the top fitness names by recent dollar trading volume, with Garmin notably raising guidance and boosting buybacks and its dividend.
  • Sector theme: The list spans wearables, gym operators, boutique franchisors and subscription fitness platforms, which investors monitor for growth tied to wellness trends, recurring subscription revenue and sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending.
  • Five stocks we like better than Garmin.

Garmin, Planet Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Life Time Group, Fitness Champs, Xponential Fitness, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fitness stocks" are shares of companies whose core business serves the health and fitness market — for example gym operators, fitness-equipment makers, wearable-device and fitness-app companies, and nutrition or supplement brands. Investors use the term to describe this sector exposure and typically evaluate such stocks for growth tied to wellness trends, recurring subscription revenue, and sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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