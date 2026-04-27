Fulcrum Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Fulcrum Therapeutics NASDAQ: FULC highlighted new clinical and corporate progress during its first-quarter 2026 financial results and business update call, with management emphasizing positive Phase 1b data for its lead sickle cell disease candidate, pociredir, and outlining next steps toward a potential registration-enabling study.

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Management spotlights Phase 1b PIONEER data for pociredir

CEO and President Alex Sapir said the first quarter was “an important and exciting period” for the company, led by the clinical update from the Phase 1b PIONEER trial of pociredir in sickle cell disease. Sapir underscored the severity of the condition and unmet need, noting it affects “approximately 120,000 patients in the United States and millions more globally,” and that life expectancy is reduced “over 20 years.”

Sapir reiterated data the company reported in February, stating that after 12 weeks of treatment, pociredir at 20 mg once daily “demonstrated a robust and clinically meaningful increase in HbF from 7.1% at baseline to 19.3% at week 12,” alongside improvements in “markers of hemolysis” and “improvements in anemia.” He also said the company observed “continued progression toward pancellular expression of HbF,” which Fulcrum believes is important for clinical benefit.

On vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), Sapir said the company observed a reduction in the number of events that would have been expected in the studied patient population, with “seven of the 12 patients experiencing no VOCs during the 12-week treatment period.” He added that pociredir has “continued to be generally well-tolerated,” with “no treatment-related serious adverse events reported to date.”

Long-term dosing study begins; more conference updates planned

Fulcrum initiated an open-label long-term dosing trial for patients who previously completed 12 weeks of treatment in PIONEER and has enrolled its first patient, Sapir said. He described the study as intended to provide insights into “long-term safety, durability of response, and the effects of reinitiating treatment with pociredir.”

During Q&A, Sapir said the company is targeting patients previously enrolled at U.S. sites in either cohort 3B (12 mg) or cohort 4 (20 mg), totaling 17 patients. He noted enrollment dynamics differ from a typical open-label extension because it is “considered a new study” that requires standard institutional activation processes, and he cautioned Fulcrum does not expect to enroll all 17 patients due to factors such as loss to follow-up or participation in other trials.

Asked whether an update might come around the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting, Sapir said it will likely be “sometime in 2027” before Fulcrum has a sufficient number of patients treated long enough to share meaningful longer-duration data, adding that a key next dataset would be outcomes after “24 weeks or 6 months.”

Separately, SVP of Clinical Development Dr. Iain Fraser said an oral abstract at the FSCDR symposium “will include previously disclosed clinical data.” He added Fulcrum expects to provide “a full summary reporting of the entire PIONEER study at a medical conference later this year,” but said the company has not provided details yet.

Fraser also described what Fulcrum hopes to learn from longer treatment duration. At 12 weeks, he said HbF “levels are starting to flatten out,” but Fulcrum does not believe they have reached peak levels. He added that downstream effects—such as markers of hemolysis and increases in total hemoglobin—are “probably not maxed out either” at that point, and Fulcrum expects longer duration of increased HbF could lead to further improvements. Fraser also noted patients have been off pociredir for some time and will be “starting from a new baseline.”

Regulatory path and next trial design discussions with FDA and EMA

Looking ahead, Sapir said Fulcrum expects to provide an update on the design of its next pociredir trial later in the quarter after an end-of-phase meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and receipt of final meeting minutes. Pending FDA feedback, the company plans to initiate a potential registration-enabling trial in the second half of 2026.

On discussions around fetal hemoglobin (HbF) as a potential surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval, Fraser said there is “substantial published literature” supporting the association between higher HbF levels and improved clinical outcomes in sickle cell disease. However, he said the regulatory framework for HbF will be a topic of discussion with regulators, and Fulcrum’s focus remains on “designing a robust study that can meaningfully demonstrate clinical benefit.”

Fraser also addressed global development, stating that a registrational sickle cell disease study is “likely to be a global study” and that Fulcrum expects to interact with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) later this year as part of that process.

Competitive landscape, combinations, and program strategy

Management discussed how it views the evolving sickle cell treatment landscape, particularly the emergence of oral therapies. Sapir said Fulcrum expects the market to trend “very much toward the oral treatment options,” describing two broad approaches: therapies working “downstream on the mature red blood cells” such as pyruvate kinase (PK) activators, and those working “more upstream” during red blood cell formation to ensure cells have enough fetal hemoglobin to avoid sickling.

Sapir said Fulcrum believes targeting the upstream cause with an HbF inducer like pociredir could become “the treatment of choice” as the market evolves. He also said the company believes it has “about a 24-month head start” versus the next closest oral HbF inducer competitor, which he identified as a Bristol Myers Squibb program (BMS-986) that is in a Phase 1 study and expected to report results in the first half of 2027.

In response to a question about a recent clinical update from Novo Nordisk, Sapir noted the referenced program had co-primary endpoints of total hemoglobin and VOCs and achieved a “27% reduction in vaso-occlusive crises.” Fraser said VOCs remain an important clinical endpoint, and added Fulcrum expects the magnitude of HbF induction observed in PIONEER “would translate into a VOC benefit.”

On future combination strategies, Sapir said Fulcrum’s long-term development strategy has been to evaluate a path to use pociredir in combination with hydroxyurea, but he does not believe that will be part of the design agreed with FDA for the upcoming end-of-phase meeting. Fraser added that while combination approaches could be relevant given the disease’s many severe manifestations, Fulcrum’s primary objective is to generate an “interpretable data set” supporting registration, starting with understanding pociredir as monotherapy.

Sapir also discussed the company’s discovery work, saying Fulcrum has “20, 25 people focused entirely on discovery,” working on “the second, third, and fourth generation oral HbF inducer.” He said it is premature to estimate when these programs could move into IND-enabling studies, but he expects more INDs in the coming years across the industry aimed at developing improved oral HbF inducers.

Financial results and balance sheet; board and leadership updates

Chief Financial Officer Alan Musso reported first-quarter 2026 research and development expenses of $14.1 million, up from $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by higher employee compensation costs, including $400,000 in increased stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses were $8.1 million, compared with $7.0 million in the prior-year quarter, which Musso attributed primarily to higher employee compensation costs (including $300,000 in increased stock-based compensation) and higher professional services costs.

Net loss was $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Fulcrum ended the quarter with $333.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $352.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, with Musso citing cash used to fund operating activities as the primary driver of the $19.0 million decrease. Based on current plans, he said Fulcrum expects its cash position to fund operating requirements “into 2029.”

On corporate updates, Sapir announced the appointment of Josh Lehrer to Fulcrum’s board of directors, citing his experience in sickle cell disease and work on the development and approval of Oxbryta. Sapir also said Musso plans to retire later in the year and will remain in his role until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics NASDAQ: FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company's core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum's most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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