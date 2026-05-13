JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 91,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,752 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Up 8.7%

JD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 24,031,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $37.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 353.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com's payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Trending Headlines about JD.com

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JD.com by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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