LG Display (LPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $3.9473 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LG Display Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LPL opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. LG Display has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LG Display from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,043 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 114.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $7,862,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,354 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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