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Pro-Dex (PDEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Pro-Dex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pro-Dex will report Q3 2026 earnings before the market opens on April 29, with analysts forecasting $0.62 EPS and $17.90 million in revenue and an investor call set for May 1 at 4:00 PM ET.
  • Last quarter Pro-Dex beat estimates with $0.66 EPS on $18.66 million in sales; the stock opened at $50.74 (down 4.8%), carries a 14.92 P/E, and has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $56.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pro-Dex in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pro-Dex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pro-Dex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company's stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

Read More

Earnings History for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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