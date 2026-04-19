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Promising Defense Stocks To Research - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five high-volume defense names to watch today: GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB), Boeing (BA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and RTX (RTX), each showing the largest dollar trading volume among Defense stocks in recent days.
  • The report notes defense stocks are viewed as relatively defensive—driven by government budgets and geopolitical demand that can support steadier cash flows and dividends—while warning they remain exposed to changing defense spending, regulation, and political risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and RTX are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or provide services for military, homeland-security, and intelligence purposes — including aerospace, weapons systems, defense contractors, cybersecurity, and related suppliers. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because demand is driven by government budgets and geopolitical tensions, providing steadier cash flows and potential dividends than cyclical industries, though they carry risks from changing defense spending, regulation, and political factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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