Rep. John McGuire Sells Off Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Representative John McGuire (Republican-Virginia) recently sold shares of BlackRock NYSE: BLK. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on July 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MERRILL LYNCH SEP IRA" account.

Representative John McGuire also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies NYSE: DELL on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 4/15/2026.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,017.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,034.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,044.09. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 53.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,271.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Barclays both sounded constructive on BlackRock ahead of earnings, with UBS reiterating a Buy rating and saying strong ETF demand should support results, while Barclays raised its price target to $1,340 and kept an Overweight rating. BlackRock is getting ready to report, and UBS likes what it sees

UBS and Barclays both sounded constructive on BlackRock ahead of earnings, with UBS reiterating a Buy rating and saying strong ETF demand should support results, while Barclays raised its price target to $1,340 and kept an Overweight rating. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s new cheaper Nasdaq-100 ETF adds to its push in a competitive and high-growth ETF category, reinforcing the firm’s leadership in index products. QQQ, Meet IQQ. BlackRock Is Launching a Cheaper Nasdaq-100 ETF.

BlackRock’s new cheaper Nasdaq-100 ETF adds to its push in a competitive and high-growth ETF category, reinforcing the firm’s leadership in index products. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized treasury fund crossed the $500 million mark, highlighting continued momentum in digital-asset-linked cash management products. BlackRock BUIDL Passing $500 Million Shows Tokenized Treasuries Still Have Momentum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

About Representative McGuire

John McGuire (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. McGuire (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. John McGuire was born in Richmond, Virginia. McGuire graduated from Henrico High School. He served as a U.S. Navy Seal from 1988 to 1998. His professional experience includes founding SEAL Team Physical Training Inc.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here