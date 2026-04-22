SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect SEACOR Marine to post earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.81 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect SEACOR Marine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SEACOR Marine Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SMHI opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SMHI

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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