SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank's target price points to a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock's previous close.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of S opened at $17.51 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $186,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,681. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,428,892.40. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 493,335 shares of company stock worth $7,682,027. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,781,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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