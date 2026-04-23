Thryv (THRY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0625) per share and revenue of $161.6790 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.25 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Thryv has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thryv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Thryv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THRY

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CFO Paul D. Rouse bought 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 349,079 shares in the company, valued at $820,335.65. This trade represents a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 15,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 775,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,429.59. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $120,250. 9.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2,516.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Thryv by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,066 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Thryv by 98.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: THRY is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv's offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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