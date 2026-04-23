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Top Financial Stocks To Research - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Robinhood Markets logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Top picks by volume: MarketBeat's screener highlights Robinhood (HOOD), Visa (V), Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX), Coinbase (COIN), and Intuit (INTU) as the five financial stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Sector outlook and company roles: The note emphasizes that financials are interest-rate and credit-sensitive with regulatory and cycle risk, and the named names represent different drivers—brokerage/crypto exposure (Robinhood, Coinbase), payments infrastructure (Visa), and financial software/services (Intuit).
  • Interested in Robinhood Markets? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robinhood Markets, Visa, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Coinbase Global, and Intuit are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages, asset managers, payment processors, and other finance-related businesses. Investors view them as interest-rate and credit-sensitive plays that often offer dividends and exposure to economic cycles and regulatory risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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