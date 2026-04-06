Traders Buy Large Volume of Service Properties Trust Call Options (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average volume of 1,734 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Insider Transactions at Service Properties Trust

In related news, CFO Brian E. Donley acquired 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,914,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,999. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,965,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 259,325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 89,368 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,809 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company's stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 5.1%

SVC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $397.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust's payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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