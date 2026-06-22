Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.6786.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Wayfair Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $88.55 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Wayfair's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,806,430. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,048 shares of company stock worth $19,210,406. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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