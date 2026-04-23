Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Teradata

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Teradata in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata's current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.30.

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Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Teradata has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Teradata's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teradata by 76.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,864 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 22.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 52.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Teradata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from "Hold" to "Strong-Buy" (reported 4/23). An upgrade can attract buying interest and support near-term upside as investors re-rate the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from "Hold" to "Strong-Buy" (reported 4/23). An upgrade can attract buying interest and support near-term upside as investors re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks has raised multiple EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (several Apr 21–22 research notes): examples include FY2026 to ~$1.71, FY2027 to ~$1.86 and FY2028 to ~$1.92, plus bumps to several quarterly estimates. Upward estimate revisions suggest improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which is typically supportive of the share price. How Much Upside is Left in Teradata (TDC)?

Zacks has raised multiple EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (several Apr 21–22 research notes): examples include FY2026 to ~$1.71, FY2027 to ~$1.86 and FY2028 to ~$1.92, plus bumps to several quarterly estimates. Upward estimate revisions suggest improving analyst expectations for earnings growth, which is typically supportive of the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus price-target discussion points to material upside (~32.7% implied in one Zacks write-up). That level of implied upside can draw attention from momentum and target-driven investors. How Much Upside is Left in Teradata (TDC)?

Analyst consensus price-target discussion points to material upside (~32.7% implied in one Zacks write-up). That level of implied upside can draw attention from momentum and target-driven investors. Positive Sentiment: Teradata highlights accelerating enterprise AI momentum — more than 150 AI-focused customer engagements in 2025 across industries (PR Newswire release). Strong AI demand and successful customer deployments can drive revenue and margin expansion over time. Teradata's Enterprise AI Momentum Spans Every Major Industry

Teradata highlights accelerating enterprise AI momentum — more than 150 AI-focused customer engagements in 2025 across industries (PR Newswire release). Strong AI demand and successful customer deployments can drive revenue and margin expansion over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks notes issued through Apr 21–22 still carried a "Hold" stance in their texts before the later upgrade — indicating a transition in Zacks' view rather than unanimous immediate conviction among all their write-ups. Zacks.com

Several Zacks notes issued through Apr 21–22 still carried a "Hold" stance in their texts before the later upgrade — indicating a transition in Zacks' view rather than unanimous immediate conviction among all their write-ups. Negative Sentiment: A minor downgrade to Zacks' Q1 2026 EPS estimate (from $0.53 to $0.52) was also reported — a small headwind and a reminder some near-term estimates remain volatile. Zacks.com

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Further Reading

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