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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Globant logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its Globant stake by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 79,987 shares valued at about $5.23 million. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 91.6% of the stock.
  • Globant is facing a wave of securities class-action litigation, with multiple law firms reminding investors of a June 23, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. The repeated notices suggest legal risk remains a meaningful overhang on the shares.
  • Analysts remain cautious on Globant, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and a target price of $64.81, while several firms cut price targets recently. The stock was trading down 6.1% at $39.71, after the company reported Q1 earnings in line with expectations and authorized a $50 million share buyback.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,987 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Globant worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6,875.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $84,413,000 after buying an additional 915,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 601.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $44,982,000 after buying an additional 672,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,703 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 630,440 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,296 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 549,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,093.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,331 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 415,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Globant

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Globant stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50. Globant had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Globant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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