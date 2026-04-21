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Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CMG Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q2 2027 EPS estimate for Chipotle to $0.39 (from $0.38) and maintained a Hold rating, while projecting full-year 2027 EPS of $1.14 and FY2028 EPS of $1.56.
  • Chipotle recently beat quarterly expectations (EPS $0.25 vs. $0.24; revenue $2.98B vs. $2.96B), posted 4.9% revenue growth with a 47.99% ROE and 12.88% net margin, and trades around $35.78 amid a consensus analyst view of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.13.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill's current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill's FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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