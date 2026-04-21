Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill's current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill's FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

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CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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