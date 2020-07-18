Log in

MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/13-7/17

Posted on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 by MarketBeat Staff

MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/13-7/17

Earnings season kicked off this week and that put the big banks in focus. And the race for a vaccine continues to cause volatility. Overall, stocks continue to look for direction as the economy reopens, and the writers at MarketBeat are keeping you up to date on news that’s moving the markets:

 JP Morgan’s (NYSE: JPM) Earnings Season Shocker, Business Isn’t That Bad

by Thomas Hughes

If you were looking to the big banks and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) as a bellwether indicator of earnings season let me assure you, the portents are good.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) In Serious Trouble As Dividend Slashed

by Sam Quirke

With an 80% cut on Tuesday as part of their Q2 results, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) management was issuing a warning as much as they were issuing a quarterly report.

Is Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley the Better Investment?

by Chris Markoch

On July 15, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) posted earnings that blew away expectations. This is leaving investors wondering what Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will do for an encore. 

Buckle Up, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) Reported Their Vaccine Can Create COVID-Antibodies

by Sam Quirke

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had seen promising results from its early-stage coronavirus vaccine trials. This week, fresh data confirmed a ‘robust’ response in the immune systems of all 45 trial participants of the Phase 1 trial.

Pfizer (PFE) Looks Like a Buy as Vaccine Chances Surge

by Steve Anderson

In the pharmaceutical market right now, the biggest prize of all is a coronavirus vaccine. This week, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) just got a fresh wind.

Other Stories We’re Covering:

Placing a Buy Order For Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) Here May be a Cakewalk

by MarketBeat Staff

A thriving off-premise business may allow The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKEto emerge stronger from adversity.

Rebound Is On But is It Time To Buy Autoliv (NYSE: ALV)?

by Thomas Hughes

Autoliv (NYSE: ALVshare’s saw one of the hardest corrections in the market and, in the time since, one of the weaker rebounds. 

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Looks Like a Sell as Conditions Shift

by Steve Anderson

There was little doubt that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was going to walk out of the second quarter on top of the world. The question was if it could possibly carry on that way in the third quarter? 

JB Hunt Transportation (NASDAQ: JBHT) Services Just Delivered Good News For Dow Theorists

by Thomas Hughes

Old-school Dow Theorists say that everything economic begins and ends with trucking…JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT)just reported earnings that confirmed a rebound in trucking is underway.

Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) Offers Strong Value and Nice Entry Points

by Nick Vasko

Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) has seen its shares quickly recover after shares fell from $100 in early February to $22 in mid-March.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) Stock Forming Second Leg Up

by Jea Yu

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares have been melting up since its previous Q1 2020 earnings sell-off.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Stock a Buy: Why it Can Soar Higher on Secular Growth Trends

by Sean Sechler

Cybersecurity services are in very high demand as major companies move their businesses into the cloud, making Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) stock a great buy. 

Retail Recovery Carries On for Second Straight Month

by Steve Anderson

We've seen a lot of trouble come out of the retail sector over the last several years. However some retailers have done wonders keeping themselves in play through the worst conditions.

Bank of America Gets Bullish On Trucking

by Thomas Hughes

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) issued its 2nd half trucking outlook to investors and it shows that the bottom may be in now that shipping volumes and rates are on the rise.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Makes Hay While The Sun Shines

by Sam Quirke

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were slaughtered just in Q1. But the company’s last earnings report confirmed that Roku is a pandemic winner.

Altria Group (NYSE: MO) Is Q3's Dark Horse

by Sam Quirke

With many stocks, as well as indices, hitting all-time highs, many investors are looking for a sleeper stock. $75 billion tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MOlooks set to fit the bill.

Deckers (NYSE: DECK) Approaches All-Time Highs Ahead of Earnings: Can it Break Through?

by Nick Vasko

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is scheduled to report its earnings next week. Deckers’ results last quarter indicated that the pandemic was having a mixed impact on business.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) Is One Hot Buy

by Thomas Hughes

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) just delivered what can only be described as an earnings smasher. To beat what were already aggressive targets is a sign of how strong stay-at-home trends are.

Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) Getting Financially Stronger and Scoring Points With Investors

by MarketBeat Staff

California-based athletic equipment and apparel company Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFVhas its rally cap on and investors may want to take notice.

The Gap (NYSE: GPS) Gets Upgraded and Makes Its Case as a Buy

by Steve Anderson

For anyone who thought that mall-facing retail was a dead story, Gap (NYSE: GPS), is making its most powerful case yet as to why that’s just not the case.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) Is A Buy After Earnings

by Thomas Hughes

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reported a solid quarter that shows the company continues to grow.

Moderna helps, but guidance is why the S&P Will Hit New Highs

by Thomas Hughes

While you might think it’s time to sit back and wait for the crash, here’s why the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) may hit a new all-time high.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Stock: Bright Days Ahead for the Residential Solar Industry?

by Sean Sechler

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) stock has rallied more than 50% in June making it one of the more intriguing renewable energy companies to check out. 

Pilgrim’s Pride (NYSE: PPC) Stock Turning into a Value Buy

by Jea Yu

While poultry farms struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pilgrim’s Pride (NYSE:PPC) shares may present the best value. 

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) Nears Breakout Point of 7-Year Base

by Nick Vasko

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) has been basing between around $60 and $75 a share for roughly the past seven years. If the stock breaks above $77 on high volume, shares could have a lot of room to run.

Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) Shares Entering Value Play Territory

by Jea Yu

Denny’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: DENN) shares have been suffering since peaking out at $14.96. However, prudent risk-tolerant investors may want to consider Denny’s as a value play.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) Stock a Buy: The Perfect Recession Play

by Sean Sechler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock hasn’t been outperforming the market average. But DLTR stock is looking more attractive as consumers cut back on their spending. 

Stay Awake For Sleep Number’s (NASDAQ: SNBR) Earnings Report

by Chris Markoch

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) seems like a stock that fits the description of too high too fast. It’s a stock that’s worth watching, but you may want to wait for a better entry point.

Is it Time to Short Tesla Stock ? (NASDAQ: TSLA)

by MarketBeat Staff

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have raced ahead more than 250% year-to-date. Unlike Nasdaq 100 constituent Zoom Video Communications (up 261%); Tesla's surge is hard to accept.

Ford Bronco: Just What Ford Needs to Make It a Buy (NYSE: F)

by Steve Anderson

Ford (NYSE:F), is increasingly under fire from a growing range of competitors. As other corporations have before it, it's turned to its past to inspiration on its future, and brought back the Ford Bronco.

You Can Ignore Delta’s Earnings Report, But Don’t Buy the Fear Either

by Chris Markoch

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported a dreadful $5.7 billion loss in the second quarter. However, as Delta continues to slow its cash burn, it will be in a good financial position coming out of the pandemic.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), This Rally Is Far From Over

by Thomas Hughes

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) have staged a stunning and largely underreported rebound since hitting their post-pandemic bottom and now sit at an all-time high.  

HanesBrands (HBI) Keeps Improving its Fit, Looks Like a Solid Buy

by Steve Anderson

If you're looking for a little more comfort in your portfolio, buying HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) stock might be just the thing. 

AT&T (NYSE: T) Continues To Flatline

by Sam Quirke

For a non-travel or hospitality-related business, AT&T (NYSE: T) is certainly making hard work of its recovery from Q1’s crash. 

Mohawk (NYSE: MHK) Recovery Comes To An Abrupt End

by Sam Quirke

Since a nearly 600% upswing from 2011 through 2017, Mohawk (NYSE: MHK) has been on a downhill slope, with March’s low putting them down a full 80% from their all-time high.

3 Surprising COVID Stocks That May Continue to Outperform

by Andrew Packer

It’s been a banner year for some stocks, particularly those that have been able to benefit from a global pandemic. These three surprising names look likely to benefit from this year’s COVID outbreak. 

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Bounces Back, Consolidates Near Multi-Year Highs: Should You Look to Get In?

by Nick Vasko

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) has outperformed as reflected by its share price performance. How has Wendy’s managed to do it and does the stock have another leg-up in it?

There’s Another 20% Still In Store For Big Tech

by Thomas Hughes

Last week, in a letter to shareholders, Wedbush doubled-down on big-tech names calling for another 20% to 30% upside for secular winners.

Guidance Lifts Pepsico, Double-Digit Gains Are Still In Sight

by Thomas Hughes

Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) was a buy long before it released calendar 2nd quarter earnings. The earnings report appeared to remove any uncertainty about the company.

Alibaba Aims for 1 Billion Consumers As Stock Hits All-Time Highs

by Sam Quirke

With more than a 50% rally from the lows of March through last week, few on Wall Street are bearish when it comes to shares of Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).  

Disney Stock (NYSE: DIS) Rallies Into Park Reopening

by Sam Quirke

It’s hard to argue that Disney (NYSE:DIS) won’t eventually be back to all-time highs, and investors will look back at these levels as a gift of a buying opportunity.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Offers Excellent Value and Yield

by Nick Vasko

A relatively recession-proof business coupled with a seamless move to contactless operations has allowed CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to position itself for continued success.

The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) Stock Building Steam for a Larger Rally

by Jea Yu

Storage products retailer The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) shares have languished throughout 2020. Risk tolerant investors should pay closer attention to the basing for potential breakouts on this overlooked retail comeback story.

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.

Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.

For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.

This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.