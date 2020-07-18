MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/13-7/17

Earnings season kicked off this week and that put the big banks in focus. And the race for a vaccine continues to cause volatility. Overall, stocks continue to look for direction as the economy reopens, and the writers at MarketBeat are keeping you up to date on news that’s moving the markets:

by Thomas Hughes

If you were looking to the big banks and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) as a bellwether indicator of earnings season let me assure you, the portents are good.

by Sam Quirke

With an 80% cut on Tuesday as part of their Q2 results, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) management was issuing a warning as much as they were issuing a quarterly report.

by Chris Markoch

On July 15, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) posted earnings that blew away expectations. This is leaving investors wondering what Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will do for an encore.

by Sam Quirke

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had seen promising results from its early-stage coronavirus vaccine trials. This week, fresh data confirmed a ‘robust’ response in the immune systems of all 45 trial participants of the Phase 1 trial.

by Steve Anderson

In the pharmaceutical market right now, the biggest prize of all is a coronavirus vaccine. This week, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) just got a fresh wind.

Other Stories We’re Covering:

by MarketBeat Staff

A thriving off-premise business may allow The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) to emerge stronger from adversity.

by Thomas Hughes

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) share’s saw one of the hardest corrections in the market and, in the time since, one of the weaker rebounds.

by Steve Anderson

There was little doubt that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was going to walk out of the second quarter on top of the world. The question was if it could possibly carry on that way in the third quarter?

by Thomas Hughes

Old-school Dow Theorists say that everything economic begins and ends with trucking…JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT)just reported earnings that confirmed a rebound in trucking is underway.

by Nick Vasko

Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) has seen its shares quickly recover after shares fell from $100 in early February to $22 in mid-March.

by Jea Yu

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares have been melting up since its previous Q1 2020 earnings sell-off.

by Sean Sechler

Cybersecurity services are in very high demand as major companies move their businesses into the cloud, making Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) stock a great buy.

by Steve Anderson

We've seen a lot of trouble come out of the retail sector over the last several years. However some retailers have done wonders keeping themselves in play through the worst conditions.

by Thomas Hughes

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) issued its 2nd half trucking outlook to investors and it shows that the bottom may be in now that shipping volumes and rates are on the rise.

by Sam Quirke

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were slaughtered just in Q1. But the company’s last earnings report confirmed that Roku is a pandemic winner.

by Sam Quirke

With many stocks, as well as indices, hitting all-time highs, many investors are looking for a sleeper stock. $75 billion tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) looks set to fit the bill.

by Nick Vasko

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) is scheduled to report its earnings next week. Deckers’ results last quarter indicated that the pandemic was having a mixed impact on business.

by Thomas Hughes

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) just delivered what can only be described as an earnings smasher. To beat what were already aggressive targets is a sign of how strong stay-at-home trends are.

by MarketBeat Staff

California-based athletic equipment and apparel company Big Five Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) has its rally cap on and investors may want to take notice.

by Steve Anderson

For anyone who thought that mall-facing retail was a dead story, Gap (NYSE: GPS), is making its most powerful case yet as to why that’s just not the case.

by Thomas Hughes

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reported a solid quarter that shows the company continues to grow.

by Thomas Hughes

While you might think it’s time to sit back and wait for the crash, here’s why the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) may hit a new all-time high.

by Sean Sechler

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) stock has rallied more than 50% in June making it one of the more intriguing renewable energy companies to check out.

by Jea Yu

While poultry farms struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, Pilgrim’s Pride (NYSE:PPC) shares may present the best value.

by Nick Vasko

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) has been basing between around $60 and $75 a share for roughly the past seven years. If the stock breaks above $77 on high volume, shares could have a lot of room to run.

by Jea Yu

Denny’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: DENN) shares have been suffering since peaking out at $14.96. However, prudent risk-tolerant investors may want to consider Denny’s as a value play.

by Sean Sechler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock hasn’t been outperforming the market average. But DLTR stock is looking more attractive as consumers cut back on their spending.

by Chris Markoch

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) seems like a stock that fits the description of too high too fast. It’s a stock that’s worth watching, but you may want to wait for a better entry point.

by MarketBeat Staff

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have raced ahead more than 250% year-to-date. Unlike Nasdaq 100 constituent Zoom Video Communications (up 261%); Tesla's surge is hard to accept.

by Steve Anderson

Ford (NYSE:F), is increasingly under fire from a growing range of competitors. As other corporations have before it, it's turned to its past to inspiration on its future, and brought back the Ford Bronco.

by Chris Markoch

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported a dreadful $5.7 billion loss in the second quarter. However, as Delta continues to slow its cash burn, it will be in a good financial position coming out of the pandemic.

by Thomas Hughes

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) have staged a stunning and largely underreported rebound since hitting their post-pandemic bottom and now sit at an all-time high.

by Steve Anderson

If you're looking for a little more comfort in your portfolio, buying HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) stock might be just the thing.

by Sam Quirke

For a non-travel or hospitality-related business, AT&T (NYSE: T) is certainly making hard work of its recovery from Q1’s crash.

by Sam Quirke

Since a nearly 600% upswing from 2011 through 2017, Mohawk (NYSE: MHK) has been on a downhill slope, with March’s low putting them down a full 80% from their all-time high.

by Andrew Packer

It’s been a banner year for some stocks, particularly those that have been able to benefit from a global pandemic. These three surprising names look likely to benefit from this year’s COVID outbreak.

by Nick Vasko

Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) has outperformed as reflected by its share price performance. How has Wendy’s managed to do it and does the stock have another leg-up in it?

by Thomas Hughes

Last week, in a letter to shareholders, Wedbush doubled-down on big-tech names calling for another 20% to 30% upside for secular winners.

by Thomas Hughes

Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) was a buy long before it released calendar 2nd quarter earnings. The earnings report appeared to remove any uncertainty about the company.

by Sam Quirke

With more than a 50% rally from the lows of March through last week, few on Wall Street are bearish when it comes to shares of Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).

by Sam Quirke

It’s hard to argue that Disney (NYSE:DIS) won’t eventually be back to all-time highs, and investors will look back at these levels as a gift of a buying opportunity.

by Nick Vasko

A relatively recession-proof business coupled with a seamless move to contactless operations has allowed CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to position itself for continued success.

by Jea Yu

Storage products retailer The Container Store (NYSE: TCS) shares have languished throughout 2020. Risk tolerant investors should pay closer attention to the basing for potential breakouts on this overlooked retail comeback story.