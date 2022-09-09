MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9

Stocks are turning higher for the third straight day, but what that ultimately means is anyone’s guess. The Federal Reserve continues to indicate that it’s committed to tamp down inflation. And the Fed along with all investors will get a reading on inflation when the CPI comes out next week. This is likely to be a market moving event, which is a good reason to make sure you’re plugged into the latest market news. We’re here to help. The MarketBeat team of analysts helps keep you informed about the stocks and stories affecting the market. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

In our continuing explainer series, Jea Yu helps investors understand what the inverted yield curve is and why it’s significant to consumers and investors. Yu was also looking at Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Shares of the online gaming platform thrived during the metaverse craze in early 2021. But shares have fallen over 80% from their highs and as Yu points out that the company is facing a bearish trend of rising engagement but lower spending. Another stock that is facing headwinds for different reasons is Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). Find out why Yu compares the stock to an underdog in a spaghetti western as the leader in the buy now pay later (BNPL) space faces significant threats.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was directing investors to some undervalued stocks this week. And with schools in session throughout the country, it’s a good time to look at sporting goods stocks. Hughes identifies two sporting goods stocks that offer a deep value relative to the broader market and have a healthy business outlook. Another value stock on Hughes’ radar this week was Hormel (NYSE:HRL) which reminds investors that cost doesn’t always equal value. As Hughes reminds investors there are less expensive options among consumer staples, but the stock is a terrific value at its current price. Turning his attention to growth stocks, Hughes made the case for Plug Power (NYSE:PLUG) as the only stock for serious investors to consider in the emerging hydrogen fuel cell market.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Meme stock legend GameStop (NYSE:GME) delivered its quarterly earnings report this week. And as Sam Quirke points out while the report itself was just okay, there are indications that GME stock may be getting ready to make a move higher. There’s still work to be done, but the stock may still offer a transformation story for investors. Quirke was also writing about DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after it reported earnings this week. A double beat is helping DOCU stock bounce off a 52-week low and perhaps signaling to speculative investors that it’s time to buy into a stock that many metrics suggest is oversold.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was writing about the renewable energy sector and delivered several articles with investable ideas. For fans of the solar industry, Markoch wrote about three solar stocks that stand to benefit from the current tariff suspension that should ease supply chain concerns. Markoch was also looking specifically at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) that has been outperforming the broader market and has several catalysts, but may be overbought in a market that’s trending lower. And for another way to play the renewable energy market, Markoch suggests investors consider looking at tried-and-true oil and gas stocks. Almost all of these companies have been investing in renewable energy initiative for decades and offer investors exposure to profitable companies with strong revenue.

Articles by Parth Pala

Social media stocks are not getting many likes from investors and Parth Pala was looking at the current restructuring going on at Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP). By pivoting away from its Web3 team along with other staff reductions, the company may offer a more sustainable business model. But Pala shows why risks still remain. For investors looking for a sector that’s more of a sure thing, Pala recommends looking at lithium stocks. The global supply-demand imbalance will continue to be a catalyst for several lithium producers that are seeing record demand. And Pala was also looking at the renewable energy sector and offering three green energy stocks that look to benefit from the recent passage of the clean energy bill.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Investing in hot sectors can be a profitable investing strategy. This week Kate Stalter was suggesting that investors consider looking at chemical and fertilizer stocks which are in high demand for several reasons that Stalter points out. However, even red-hot sectors will produce some underperforming stocks. As Stalter writes, that’s the current case for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) that gapped down after earnings in large part because the company’s results weren’t as good as analysts hoped. And for investors with a contrarian strategy, Stalter wrote about two European alcohol stocks that are underperformers but recently were upgraded by Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) which believes that the high-end consumer that makes up their consumer base will still be willing to spend going into the holiday season.

