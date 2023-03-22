Analyst Sees Upside for Harley-Davidson Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) stock is up 4.4% to trade at $39.22 at last check, after Morgan Stanley upgraded the motorcycle name to "overweight" from "equal weight." The analyst in question said the company may see more than 30% upside as it focuses on its main business.

The brokerage bunch is skeptical toward HOG, with six of eight covering firms rating it a tepid "hold," and only two calling it a "strong buy." This means there's plenty of room for others to follow Morgan Stanley's lead, which could boost the equity even more.

A sentiment shift in the options pits could generate additional tailwinds, per the stock's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 5.16 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which stands higher than 85% of readings from the past year.

The 10-day moving average has been pressuring HOG lower since late February, though the $37 region contained further losses, an area that is the site of a pre-earnings bull gap back in October. Harley-Davidson stock added 24.5% over the last nine months, but is down 6.1% year-to-date.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here