×
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
S&P 500   4,115.77
DOW   32,910.90
QQQ   307.64
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries 
It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts 
Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses

Asian shares fall as oil lingers above $120, yen sinks

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A woman wearing a face mask stands in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday as investors watched for fresh signs of inflation and crude oil prices hovered above $120 a barrel, adding to price pressures. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday as investors watched for fresh signs of inflation and crude oil prices hovered above $120 a barrel, adding to price pressures.

Benchmarks declined across the region, except in Tokyo, where a weakening yen sent issues of some Japanese exporters higher. Nintendo surged 1.4% in morning trading, while Toyota Motor Corp.'s stocks gained 0.7%.

The Japanese yen continued its slide to new 20-year lows against the U.S. dollar, a trend the International Monetary Fund and other analysts expect to continue for a while because of higher interest rates in the U.S. and Europe, compared to Japan, where long-term interest rates remain at near-zero.

The dollar was at 134.22 Japanese yen early Thursday, up from 134.20 late Wednesday. The euro cost $1.0714, inching up from $1.0718.

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank is holding a monetary policy meeting later in the day. Comments from Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, have markets anticipating an interest rate hike in July, with possibly more to follow.

“Nonetheless, the economic recovery remains fragile and subject to down side risks from geo-political risks, eroding real incomes, supply chain constraints and limited fiscal support,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“To that end, ECB will not want to throw the baby out with the bath water; calibrating monetary tightening in a more sustained, even if slow, pace,” she said in a commentary.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed, inching up 0.1% to 28,278.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.1% to 7,045.00. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% to 2,610.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4% to 21,926.78, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2% to 3,257.20.

The impact from inflation has worsened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has put more pressure on energy and food prices. U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.3% on Wednesday and are up 63% for the year, while wheat prices are up 39% in 2022. Supply chains have also gotten tighter following a series of lockdowns for Chinese cities fighting COVID-19 cases.


Early Thursday, benchmark U.S. crude was up 35 cents to $122.46 a barrel. It gained $2.70 on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international standard for pricing oil, gained 51 cents to $124.09 a barrel.

“What investors need to realize is it’s going to be a long time until inflation numbers look good,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. “What they need to focus on is whether it gets better or worse related to expectations.”

“As long as commodity prices remain elevated, its going to be more difficult to see headline inflation come down,” Levitt said.

Greater inflation pressure from the conflict in Ukraine and lockdowns in China prompted the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to cut its forecast for economic growth, following several other international groups, including the World Bank.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, testifying before the the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, said she expects inflation to remain elevated and bringing that down is a top priority. The Fed is widely expected to raise its key short-term interest rate by half a percentage point at its meeting next week. That would be the second straight increase of double the usual amount, and investors expect a third in July.

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, erasing most of their gains for the week, as investors were discouraged to see more evidence of inflation’s impact on businesses and another gloomy outlook on the global economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 1.1% to 4,115.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8% to 32,910.90 and the Nasdaq slipped 0.7% to 12,086.27.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 declined 1.5% to 1,891.01.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which banks use to set rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.02% from 2.97% late Tuesday.

The big concerns on Wall Street remain rising inflation and whether the Federal Reserve’s shift to aggressively raise interest rates will help temper the impact or possibly push the economy into a recession.

Inflation continues to sting businesses. Lawn care products company Scotts Miracle-Gro slumped 8.9% after slashing its profit forecast for the year because retailers aren’t replenishing orders as expected.

Retailers have been warning that inflation is crimping sales.

The Fed's goal is to slow economic growth enough to cushion inflation's impact. Demand for goods had been outpacing supplies and production capacity through most of the post-pandemic recovery. But, investors worry the Fed could go too far too fast in raising rates, nudging the U.S. economy into a recession.

Wall Street is closely watching economic data for signals that could prompt the Fed to potentially ease up on the size of its rate increases. The next big update on inflation arrives Friday, when the U.S. government releases its latest reading on the consumer price index.

____

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)
2.1998 of 5 stars		$165.35-0.5%2.37%9.02Buy$178.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.