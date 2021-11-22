QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)
QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)
QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)
QQQ   399.30 (-1.16%)
AAPL   161.02 (+0.29%)
MSFT   339.83 (-0.96%)
FB   341.01 (-1.24%)
GOOGL   2,926.04 (-1.76%)
AMZN   3,572.57 (-2.83%)
TSLA   1,156.87 (+1.74%)
NVDA   319.56 (-3.12%)
BABA   136.62 (-2.65%)
NIO   41.49 (+7.32%)
CGC   11.65 (-4.35%)
AMD   152.52 (-1.86%)
GE   101.04 (+1.08%)
MU   83.86 (+1.00%)
T   24.70 (+2.36%)
F   20.48 (+5.62%)
DIS   154.16 (+0.10%)
ACB   6.70 (-4.83%)
AMC   41.24 (+0.91%)
PFE   51.20 (+0.79%)
BA   209.90 (-1.98%)

Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

Monday, November 22, 2021 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower.

Tokyo was closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced.

Market players appeared to be relieved to learn that President Joe Biden will nominate Jerome Powell for a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, a vote of confidence in Powell’s handling of central bank policies during the brutal disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1% to 24,705.41 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.4% to 3,001.07. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 7,397.80 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,592.07.

Investors are closely watching the Fed to see whether pressure from rising inflation prompts it to speed up its plans for trimming bond purchases and raising its benchmark interest rate.

“Powell getting the nod is a sign that Biden is staying the course on monetary policy and the Fed is steadily moving toward normalizing policy,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. “On the whole, the Fed is going to continue to be a force for monetary stability.”

Still, a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high on Monday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,682.94. The Dow gained less than 0.1% to 35,619.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.3% to 15,854.76.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index dropped or 0.5% to 2,331.35.

Bond yields moved solidly higher on heavy selling. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.54% late Friday.

Higher Treasury yields make the more expensive areas of the market, like technology stocks, less attractive, which may explain why there was more selling in stocks toward the end of the day as the bond market shifted.

With rising inflation hanging over the recovery from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve is starting to trim bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low to support the economy and markets.

More than 55% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose Monday, but losses by big technology and communication companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the benchmark index. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 3.1% and Netflix fell 2.9%.

Energy companies got a bump as U.S. crude oil prices rose 0.9%.

On Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 50 cents to $76.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, gave up 35 cents to $79.35 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 115.08 Japanese yen from 114.88 yen late Monday. The euro edged up to $1.1239 from $1.1237.

Markets in the U.S. will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will also close early on Friday.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.