Bank of England keeps its main interest rate at 0.1%

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% and said Thursday that it expects the British economy to reach its pre-pandemic level by the end of the year.

In a statement accompanying its decision, the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee said “a waning impact” from COVID-19 would boost demand growth over the rest of the year.

The bank projected further out that growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic support programs end.

The monetary committee also appeared sanguine about higher inflation, saying that currently elevated global and domestic cost pressures will prove "transitory."

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.