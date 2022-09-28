California governor reverses course, signs bill backed by President Biden to help farmworkers unionize

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)

California governor reverses course, signs bill backed by President Biden to help farmworkers unionize

Wed., September 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor reverses course, signs bill backed by President Biden to help farmworkers unionize.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.