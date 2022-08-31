Canadian donates $172 million to Australian medical research

S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Here's Bill Bonner's "4th and Final Prediction" (Ad)
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Here's Bill Bonner's "4th and Final Prediction" (Ad)
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Here's Bill Bonner's "4th and Final Prediction" (Ad)
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Here's Bill Bonner's "4th and Final Prediction" (Ad)
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France

Canadian donates $172 million to Australian medical research

Wed., August 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Canadian businessman Geoff Cumming on Wednesday promised 250 million Australian dollars ($172 million) over 20 years to fight the next pandemic in Australia’s largest ever donation to medical research.

The donation to Melbourne’s The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, also known as the Doherty Institute, will go toward creating the Cumming Global Center for Pandemic Therapeutics.

The center will develop new technologies to treat future pathogens of pandemic potential.

“We’re trying to provide protection for Australia, for the world,” Cumming, a Melbourne resident, told reporters. “We will have more pandemics."

Doherty Institute director Sharon Lewin said her institute planned to raise AU$1.5 billion ($1.03 billion) over the next decade. The Victoria state government has committed AU$75 million ($52 million) to the project.

She described COVID-19 therapeutics as an area of “significant underinvestment.”

During the first year of the pandemic, AU$137 billion ($94 billion) was publicly invested globally in vaccines compared to just AU$7 billion ($4.8 billion) in therapeutics.

“We’re really looking at developing the technologies for the future, not the technologies we currently have,” Lewin told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.  

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.