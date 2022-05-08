China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth tumbled in April after Shanghai and other industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks.

Exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth, customs data showed Monday. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s equally weak growth below 1%.

The data confirmed fears the ruling Communist Party's “zero-tolerance” strategy that shut most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers would depress trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries.

Exports to the United States rose 9.5% to $46 billion despite persisting tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions. Imports of American goods increased 0.9% to $13.8 billion.

China’s global trade surplus widened by 19.4% to $51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65% to $9.8 billion.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here