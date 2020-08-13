China's deadly summer floods have caused $25B in damage

In this July 20, 2020, aerial file photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows the extent of flooding in Guzhen Town of Lu'an City in eastern China's Anhui Province. Summer floods in China have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused $25 billion in direct damages, an emergency management official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The floods struck major river systems across the central and southern parts of the country. (Tang Yang/Xinhua via AP, File)
This July 20, 2020, aerial file photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows the extent of flooding in Guzhen Town of Lu'an City in eastern China's Anhui Province. Summer floods in China have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused $25 billion in direct damages, an emergency management official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The floods struck major river systems across the central and southern parts of the country. (Tang Yang/Xinhua via AP, File)
BEIJING (AP) — Summer floods in China have left more than 200 people dead or missing and caused $25 billion in direct damage, an emergency management official said Thursday.
The floods struck major river systems across the central and southern parts of the country. Major cities have been largely spared by the flooding but the impact compounds losses to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Vice Minister of Emergency Management Zhou Xuewen told reporters 219 people were listed as dead or missing and 54,000 homes had been destroyed.
Economic losses of 178.9 billion yuan ($25.7 billion) were 15.9% higher than the average from flood damage over the past five years.
China has the world's second largest economy, but growth has slowed amid rising costs and market saturation at home. While it has largely contained the spread of COVID-19, strong concerns remain over employment and the fate of its export markets amid the continuing trade war with the United States.
8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now
During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.
And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.
But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.
This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.
View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".