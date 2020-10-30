Chinese manufacturing expands in October but at slower pace

Residents wearing masks pass by the Communist party logo and the slogan "Party building leadership" in Beijing on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. China will promote "technological self-reliance" under the ruling Communist Party's latest five-year plan but will open further to trade, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity expanded in October for the eighth straight month, though at a slightly slower rate than in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.
The Purchasing Managers Index stood at 51.4, down from 51.5 the previous month, the agency announced. A reading above 50 in the monthly survey of companies indicates expansion.
The economy has gradually recovered since the index plunged to 35.7 in February during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The world's second largest economy grew 4.9% in the three months ending Sept. 30, the second straight quarter of growth.
Manufacturing employment remained in negative territory with a reading of 49.3, a decline from 49.6 in September. China has struggled to get people back to work even as the pandemic has largely receded at home.
10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback
A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.
One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses.
The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:
RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS)
Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.
Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes.
Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.
The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.
