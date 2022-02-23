S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 
3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
MarketBeat Podcast - This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Great India Stocks to Buy Now
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 
3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
MarketBeat Podcast - This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Great India Stocks to Buy Now
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 
3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
MarketBeat Podcast - This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Great India Stocks to Buy Now
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 
3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
MarketBeat Podcast - This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Great India Stocks to Buy Now
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply

Climate activists try to block access to 3 German airports

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


Climate activists of the group Uprising of the Last Generation stuck their hands on a crosswalk to block an access road to the cargo area from Munich Airport in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists on Wednesday blocked roads leading to Germany's three biggest airports, gluing themselves to the ground before police arrived.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

The group has demanded that the government should take measures to end food waste. It argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Past protests involving the blocking of roads and ports have drawn criticism from officials across the political spectrum.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many main highways and roads in the U.K.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.