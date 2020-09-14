Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $37.26 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped 22 cents to $39.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.09 a gallon. October natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $15.80 to $1,963.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 50 cents to $27.36 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.07 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.72 Japanese yen from 106.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1831.
6 Stocks That May Not Survive the Coronavirus
Companies that are in a shaky financial position may sometimes attract investors in a bull market. Traders seeking a short-term profit can often use an oversold condition to capture a quick gain. But in a bear market, these companies frequently are left on the sidelines.
But a declining stock price by itself should not be enough to scare investors off. What investors really need to pay attention to is the company’s ability to finance existing debt or take on additional debt. Companies with low credit ratings face the problem of having too much debt on their books and an inability to finance it at more favorable rates.
That’s one reason we’ve put together this presentation that highlights 6 companies that may not survive the coronavirus. These companies have low stock prices. In fact, many of them are, or will be, in danger of being delisted if they cannot bring their stock above the $1 threshold. And on top of that, these companies each carry credit ratings of CCC+ or lower and are at risk of seeing those ratings even go lower.
Each of the companies presented here are considered to be among the weakest, if not the weakest, in their sector. If you have any of these falling knives in your portfolio now is the time to cut your losses and walk away.
