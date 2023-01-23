QQQ   288.96 (+2.22%)
AAPL   141.11 (+2.35%)
MSFT   242.58 (+0.98%)
META   143.27 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   99.79 (+1.81%)
AMZN   97.52 (+0.28%)
TSLA   143.75 (+7.74%)
NVDA   191.93 (+7.59%)
NIO   12.06 (+8.94%)
BABA   119.53 (-0.28%)
AMD   76.53 (+9.22%)
T   19.10 (-0.68%)
MU   61.82 (+5.75%)
F   12.80 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.78 (+6.51%)
GE   79.77 (+2.69%)
DIS   105.69 (+2.14%)
AMC   5.66 (+2.54%)
PFE   44.98 (-0.29%)
PYPL   79.50 (+0.52%)
NFLX   357.42 (+4.36%)
QQQ   288.96 (+2.22%)
AAPL   141.11 (+2.35%)
MSFT   242.58 (+0.98%)
META   143.27 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   99.79 (+1.81%)
AMZN   97.52 (+0.28%)
TSLA   143.75 (+7.74%)
NVDA   191.93 (+7.59%)
NIO   12.06 (+8.94%)
BABA   119.53 (-0.28%)
AMD   76.53 (+9.22%)
T   19.10 (-0.68%)
MU   61.82 (+5.75%)
F   12.80 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.78 (+6.51%)
GE   79.77 (+2.69%)
DIS   105.69 (+2.14%)
AMC   5.66 (+2.54%)
PFE   44.98 (-0.29%)
PYPL   79.50 (+0.52%)
NFLX   357.42 (+4.36%)
QQQ   288.96 (+2.22%)
AAPL   141.11 (+2.35%)
MSFT   242.58 (+0.98%)
META   143.27 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   99.79 (+1.81%)
AMZN   97.52 (+0.28%)
TSLA   143.75 (+7.74%)
NVDA   191.93 (+7.59%)
NIO   12.06 (+8.94%)
BABA   119.53 (-0.28%)
AMD   76.53 (+9.22%)
T   19.10 (-0.68%)
MU   61.82 (+5.75%)
F   12.80 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.78 (+6.51%)
GE   79.77 (+2.69%)
DIS   105.69 (+2.14%)
AMC   5.66 (+2.54%)
PFE   44.98 (-0.29%)
PYPL   79.50 (+0.52%)
NFLX   357.42 (+4.36%)
QQQ   288.96 (+2.22%)
AAPL   141.11 (+2.35%)
MSFT   242.58 (+0.98%)
META   143.27 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   99.79 (+1.81%)
AMZN   97.52 (+0.28%)
TSLA   143.75 (+7.74%)
NVDA   191.93 (+7.59%)
NIO   12.06 (+8.94%)
BABA   119.53 (-0.28%)
AMD   76.53 (+9.22%)
T   19.10 (-0.68%)
MU   61.82 (+5.75%)
F   12.80 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.78 (+6.51%)
GE   79.77 (+2.69%)
DIS   105.69 (+2.14%)
AMC   5.66 (+2.54%)
PFE   44.98 (-0.29%)
PYPL   79.50 (+0.52%)
NFLX   357.42 (+4.36%)

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Mon., January 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 31 cents to $81.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 56 cents to $88.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents $3.55 a gallon. February natural gas rose 27 cents to $3.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 40 cents to $1,928.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $23.55 an ounce and March copper was flat at $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.68 Japanese yen from 129.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0859 from $1.0854.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: