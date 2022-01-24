Court offers mixed views on water permit for Minnesota mine

S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)

Court offers mixed views on water permit for Minnesota mine

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota appeals court on Monday issued a mixed opinion in a complicated case contesting one of the key permits that a St. Paul-based company needs to build what would be the state’s first copper-nickel mine.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed a decision by regulators to issue the PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for the project. It now goes back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to determine whether any pollution discharges from the mine into groundwater would violate the federal Clean Water Act.

However, the three-judge panel rejected several other arguments from PolyMet’s opponents. Among them, there was a demand for more stringent limits on the treated wastewater that’s discharged from the mine and a call for a contested case hearing to gather more evidence and testimony on certain aspects of the permit before a neutral judge, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Both sides said they were happy with the decision. “This is a huge victory,” said Paula Maccabee, advocacy director and counsel for WaterLegacy, one of the groups that challenged the permit. Jon Cherry, PolyMet president, chairman and CEO, said the company is “pleased that we have prevailed on the majority of the issues” and court has narrowed the case down to a single dispute.

While it means an additional delay for the contentious project, it does not put a stop to the $1 billion open-pit mine that PolyMet has proposed near the towns of Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.

“We conclude that the PCA erred by not properly considering whether the federal Clean Water Act applies to any future discharges from PolyMet’s facility to groundwater. But we conclude that there is no reversible error with respect to all other issues that have been raised by the parties,” the judges wrote in the 39-page opinion.

The ruling is just the latest step in a long legal battle that opponents to the PolyMet project have waged since the state first approved it more than three years ago. Several other key permits that PolyMet needs to begin construction also remain tied up in litigation or have been remanded to state agencies for additional work.

The company says the mine would create hundreds of jobs while supplying metals that the U.S. economy needs. Environmentalists have fought it because of the potential for acid mine drainage.

Should you invest $1,000 in PolyMet Mining right now?

Before you consider PolyMet Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PolyMet Mining wasn't on the list.

While PolyMet Mining currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.