COVID: Paris court rules govt failed to stockpile face masks

×
S&P 500   3,844.63 (-1.42%)
DOW   31,145.87 (-0.93%)
QQQ   285.76 (-2.29%)
AAPL   138.61 (-2.15%)
MSFT   258.15 (-2.54%)
META   163.30 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   2,245.40 (-3.08%)
AMZN   108.24 (-4.40%)
TSLA   703.51 (-4.25%)
NVDA   160.60 (-4.80%)
NIO   22.28 (-2.92%)
BABA   117.20 (-1.29%)
AMD   80.87 (-6.14%)
MU   58.52 (-0.44%)
CGC   3.62 (-4.49%)
T   20.72 (-0.29%)
GE   65.96 (-1.12%)
F   11.95 (-0.75%)
DIS   97.27 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.55 (-4.10%)
PFE   50.49 (-2.68%)
PYPL   72.90 (-4.00%)
NFLX   182.72 (-3.39%)
S&P 500   3,844.63 (-1.42%)
DOW   31,145.87 (-0.93%)
QQQ   285.76 (-2.29%)
AAPL   138.61 (-2.15%)
MSFT   258.15 (-2.54%)
META   163.30 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   2,245.40 (-3.08%)
AMZN   108.24 (-4.40%)
TSLA   703.51 (-4.25%)
NVDA   160.60 (-4.80%)
NIO   22.28 (-2.92%)
BABA   117.20 (-1.29%)
AMD   80.87 (-6.14%)
MU   58.52 (-0.44%)
CGC   3.62 (-4.49%)
T   20.72 (-0.29%)
GE   65.96 (-1.12%)
F   11.95 (-0.75%)
DIS   97.27 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.55 (-4.10%)
PFE   50.49 (-2.68%)
PYPL   72.90 (-4.00%)
NFLX   182.72 (-3.39%)
S&P 500   3,844.63 (-1.42%)
DOW   31,145.87 (-0.93%)
QQQ   285.76 (-2.29%)
AAPL   138.61 (-2.15%)
MSFT   258.15 (-2.54%)
META   163.30 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   2,245.40 (-3.08%)
AMZN   108.24 (-4.40%)
TSLA   703.51 (-4.25%)
NVDA   160.60 (-4.80%)
NIO   22.28 (-2.92%)
BABA   117.20 (-1.29%)
AMD   80.87 (-6.14%)
MU   58.52 (-0.44%)
CGC   3.62 (-4.49%)
T   20.72 (-0.29%)
GE   65.96 (-1.12%)
F   11.95 (-0.75%)
DIS   97.27 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.55 (-4.10%)
PFE   50.49 (-2.68%)
PYPL   72.90 (-4.00%)
NFLX   182.72 (-3.39%)
S&P 500   3,844.63 (-1.42%)
DOW   31,145.87 (-0.93%)
QQQ   285.76 (-2.29%)
AAPL   138.61 (-2.15%)
MSFT   258.15 (-2.54%)
META   163.30 (-3.65%)
GOOGL   2,245.40 (-3.08%)
AMZN   108.24 (-4.40%)
TSLA   703.51 (-4.25%)
NVDA   160.60 (-4.80%)
NIO   22.28 (-2.92%)
BABA   117.20 (-1.29%)
AMD   80.87 (-6.14%)
MU   58.52 (-0.44%)
CGC   3.62 (-4.49%)
T   20.72 (-0.29%)
GE   65.96 (-1.12%)
F   11.95 (-0.75%)
DIS   97.27 (+0.68%)
AMC   13.55 (-4.10%)
PFE   50.49 (-2.68%)
PYPL   72.90 (-4.00%)
NFLX   182.72 (-3.39%)

COVID: Paris court rules govt failed to stockpile face masks

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | The Associated Press


French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a media conference during the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are concluding their annual gathering on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court ruled on Tuesday that the French government failed to sufficiently stock up on surgical masks at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and prevent the virus from spreading.

The ruling came as the number of registered infections with coronavirus variants rises sharply. It wasn't immediately clear if the decision will lead to any specific sanctions for the government.

Officials across France are contemplating new measures, including an indoor mask mandate in some cities, to curb the spread of the virus but keep the economy open amid the summer tourism season.

“The government is at fault for failing to ensure a sufficient stock of masks to fight against a pandemic linked to a highly pathogenic respiratory agent,” the court's ruling said.

The administrative court in Paris also ruled that the government was wrong by suggesting at the start of the COVID-19 crisis that masks don't protect people from contracting the virus.

But the court said that neither of the government’s wrongs have been the source of specific cases of infection with the virus.

The French government is unlikely to introduce any new regulations until a new governing coalition is formed following France’s parliamentary election earlier this month. The results have shifted the balance of power from President Emmanuel Macron and away from the center as voters opted for parties on the far-right and far-left. A new government is expected at the start of next month.

France lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in March, including abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who aren't vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues. By the end of May, mask wearing was recommended on public transportation in some cities, but not mandatory.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.