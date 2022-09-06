CVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal

S&P 500   3,904.74 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,120.13 (-0.63%)
QQQ   292.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   154.22 (-1.02%)
MSFT   253.00 (-1.20%)
META   158.23 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   106.58 (-1.18%)
AMZN   126.06 (-1.14%)
TSLA   273.85 (+1.35%)
NVDA   134.86 (-1.18%)
NIO   17.12 (-3.44%)
BABA   88.48 (-3.62%)
AMD   78.65 (-1.98%)
T   16.86 (-1.92%)
MU   55.20 (-2.01%)
CGC   3.27 (-5.49%)
F   15.02 (-0.92%)
GE   71.84 (-0.81%)
DIS   110.05 (-1.03%)
AMC   8.20 (-7.66%)
PYPL   91.54 (+0.45%)
PFE   45.72 (+0.04%)
NFLX   218.97 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   3,904.74 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,120.13 (-0.63%)
QQQ   292.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   154.22 (-1.02%)
MSFT   253.00 (-1.20%)
META   158.23 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   106.58 (-1.18%)
AMZN   126.06 (-1.14%)
TSLA   273.85 (+1.35%)
NVDA   134.86 (-1.18%)
NIO   17.12 (-3.44%)
BABA   88.48 (-3.62%)
AMD   78.65 (-1.98%)
T   16.86 (-1.92%)
MU   55.20 (-2.01%)
CGC   3.27 (-5.49%)
F   15.02 (-0.92%)
GE   71.84 (-0.81%)
DIS   110.05 (-1.03%)
AMC   8.20 (-7.66%)
PYPL   91.54 (+0.45%)
PFE   45.72 (+0.04%)
NFLX   218.97 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   3,904.74 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,120.13 (-0.63%)
QQQ   292.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   154.22 (-1.02%)
MSFT   253.00 (-1.20%)
META   158.23 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   106.58 (-1.18%)
AMZN   126.06 (-1.14%)
TSLA   273.85 (+1.35%)
NVDA   134.86 (-1.18%)
NIO   17.12 (-3.44%)
BABA   88.48 (-3.62%)
AMD   78.65 (-1.98%)
T   16.86 (-1.92%)
MU   55.20 (-2.01%)
CGC   3.27 (-5.49%)
F   15.02 (-0.92%)
GE   71.84 (-0.81%)
DIS   110.05 (-1.03%)
AMC   8.20 (-7.66%)
PYPL   91.54 (+0.45%)
PFE   45.72 (+0.04%)
NFLX   218.97 (-3.16%)
S&P 500   3,904.74 (-0.50%)
DOW   31,120.13 (-0.63%)
QQQ   292.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   154.22 (-1.02%)
MSFT   253.00 (-1.20%)
META   158.23 (-1.30%)
GOOGL   106.58 (-1.18%)
AMZN   126.06 (-1.14%)
TSLA   273.85 (+1.35%)
NVDA   134.86 (-1.18%)
NIO   17.12 (-3.44%)
BABA   88.48 (-3.62%)
AMD   78.65 (-1.98%)
T   16.86 (-1.92%)
MU   55.20 (-2.01%)
CGC   3.27 (-5.49%)
F   15.02 (-0.92%)
GE   71.84 (-0.81%)
DIS   110.05 (-1.03%)
AMC   8.20 (-7.66%)
PYPL   91.54 (+0.45%)
PFE   45.72 (+0.04%)
NFLX   218.97 (-3.16%)

CVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal

Tue., September 6, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

The CVS Pharmacy logo is displayed on a store on Aug. 3, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. CVS Health will pay about $8 billion to expand into home care, a practice that could cut costs and keep patients happy, provided they get the help they need. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CVS Health will pay about $8 billion to expand into home care, a practice that could cut costs and keep patients happy, provided they get the help they need.

The health care giant is buying Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors or other care providers to patient homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need.

The deal, announced late Monday, is a way for CVS Health to provide more help to patients where and when they want it, CEO Karen Lynch told analysts Tuesday morning.

“The home is increasingly part of that choice,” she said, noting that the deal gives the company a foundation to expand further into home health care.

CVS Health runs thousands of drugstores nationally, sells insurance and manages prescription drug coverage.

Like competitors Walgreens and UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health also has been delving more into providing care and managing the health of its customers, especially those with chronic or expensive medical conditions.

Insurers and employers are pushing more for this approach to help patients stay healthy, on their medications and out of expensive hospitals.

Bill payers and care providers have recognized for years now that a patient’s health is largely affected by where they live, how they eat and other factors that happen outside any care provided during a brief doctor’s office visit.

Signify Health works with thousands of doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants nationally. They visit patients to check on their health and other factors in their home that may affect it.

That can include examining into whether the patient is eating well and can afford prescriptions. They also will look for any safety problems like tripping hazards in the home.

The company says it then connects patients after that assessment to “appropriate follow-up care and community-based resources.” A company representative said Signify shares what it learned with both the patient's insurer and primary care doctor.


Signify Health does these annual assessments mostly for patients on Medicare Advantage plans, which are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program for people who are age 65 and older. It also works with patients who have returned home from a hospital stay.

Care delivered at home is a trend that started growing before COVID-19 and then accelerated after the pandemic hit, said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds.

“People just don’t want to go to the hospital or go to a large physician office,” he said, noting that he expects home care to continue growing.

Health care researchers say the impact of these visits and assessments on a patient’s health isn’t clear yet.

“Overall, the key question is what will happen with the assessment once it’s made,” said Gretchen Jacobson, a vice president of Medicare with the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund.

The assessments could be helpful to patients, provided they receive the right support afterward to address any challenges that were identified, said Tricia Neuman, a senior vice president with the Kaiser Family Foundation, which also studies health care issues.

She said that some patients may have a complex prescription drug regimen to track, and they may need help managing that as well as other daily activities. If the patient has no family to help with this, then the plan or care provider has to help fill those gaps.

She noted that needs can differ by patient.

“Not everybody prefers to be at home because not everybody has the support they need at home,” she said. “This is both a challenge and an opportunity.”

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CVS Health (CVS)
2.7557 of 5 stars		$98.72-0.7%2.23%16.05Moderate Buy$118.00
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.2168 of 5 stars		$518.81+0.5%1.27%27.09Moderate Buy$585.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.