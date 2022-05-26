×
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance 
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed meeting minutes release
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance 
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed meeting minutes release
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance 
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed meeting minutes release
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance 
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed meeting minutes release
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries

Davos updates | Press advocates warn of social media effects

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


German chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Journalists, press freedom advocates and human rights activists debated how governments and the private sector can safeguard a free press.

Reporters Without Borders secretary-general Christophe Deloire said Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that while hundreds of journalists have been imprisoned in repressive regimes, there are also “invisible prisons, invisible bullets — journalism itself, beyond journalists, is under attack” by digital platforms and social networks.

Also speaking on a press freedom panel, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said that “social media has become a way for autocrats and others to evade that kind of journalistic accountability” provided by traditional news organizations.

Roth said powerful governments can set up “fake sites and trolls” and pump out misinformation.

___

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting with a speech in Davos.

His address Thursday comes after days of discussions about Russia’s war in Ukraine, a global food crisis, climate change and other hot-button issues.

The yearly gathering of elites that was suspended twice over the COVID-19 pandemic has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. It's doused moods among policymakers but not stopping advocacy groups and business leaders from trying to improve fortunes and — as forum organizers hope — the state of the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and an array of lawmakers, local officials and business leaders captured the spotlight in-person and virtually to drum up support for their country’s fight.

Attention is turning to Scholz’s near-finale address, mostly to see if he might try to answer two of Ukraine’s key appeals: for stronger sanctions against Russia and better weapons to help their forces fight.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.