S&P 500   3,924.26
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail
German leaders announce new energy, inflation relief plan
Americans splurge on beauty, despite pullbacks elsewhere
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
Now hiring: US offshore wind ramps up, workers taught safety
Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living
Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO

Mon., September 5, 2022 | Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, traffic speeds down the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 6, 2020. Dubai toll gate operator Salik announced Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, it would make an initial public offering on the city-state's stock market, becoming the latest state-linked company to list. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai toll gate operator Salik announced Monday it will make an initial public offering on the city-state's stock market, becoming the latest state-linked company to list.

Salik plans to offer 1.5 billion shares, or 20% of the company's worth, in a listing on the Dubai Financial Market. Salik said it would offer a per-share price Sept. 22, a week before the shares would be traded on the bourse.

It’s part of a wider plan announced last November by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to list 10 state industries on the stock market to boost its profile and raise new capital for the skyscraper-lined emirate.

But so far, results have been mixed for investors as Dubai's state power utility now trades barely higher than its opening and free-zone operator TECOM just below.

Salik began tolling drivers on the emirate's massive Sheikh Zayed Road highway in 2007. Today, it has eight gates charging drivers 4 dirhams ($1.09) as they pass via radio-frequency identification tags on their vehicles.

Officials initially described Salik, which can mean “openly passable” in Arabic, as a means to limit traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in rush hour from the neighboring emirate of Sharjah, a bedroom community for Dubai. Today, however, some drivers routinely take other highways or feeder roads to dodge the tolls.

Still, Salik has been a major moneymaker for the city-state’s Roads and Transport Authority. Some 3.6 million vehicles in the United Arab Emirates have Salik tags.

A renewed wave of IPOs has struck across the Gulf Arab states, likely fueled by the listing of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco. Even long-haul carrier Emirates, the jewel of Dubai Inc., has been discussed as a possible IPO target.

___


Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

