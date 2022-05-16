S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease
Rebuffed twice, JetBlue goes hostile in its bid for Spirit
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease
Rebuffed twice, JetBlue goes hostile in its bid for Spirit
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease
Rebuffed twice, JetBlue goes hostile in its bid for Spirit
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
In Ukraine and internationally, scenario darkens for Russia
Official: China's economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease
Rebuffed twice, JetBlue goes hostile in its bid for Spirit
3 Hard-Hit Engineering & Construction Stocks to Buy Right Now

EU cuts forecast for economic growth as war's fallout widens

Monday, May 16, 2022 | The Associated Press


A car stops in a gas station where prices are up to 2,75 euros per liter (US dlrs. 3.04) in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The European Union slashed its forecasts of economic growth in the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian war in Ukraine and disruptions to EU energy trade. EU imports of energy from Russia last year totaled 99 billion euros ($103 billion), or 62% of the bloc's purchases of Russian goods. Russia is the top supplier to the EU of oil, natural gas and coal, accounting for around a quarter of the bloc's total energy. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slashed its forecasts for economic growth in the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian war in Ukraine and disruptions to energy supplies.

The EU’s gross domestic product will expand 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023, the bloc’s executive arm said Monday — its first economic predictions since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The European Commission’s previous outlook expected growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023. The EU economy expanded 5.4% last year following a deep recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP shrank 5.9% in 2020.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has posed new challenges, just as the union had recovered from the economic impacts of the pandemic,” the commission said when releasing the forecast. “The war is exacerbating pre-existing headwinds to growth.”

The war darkened what was generally a bright economic picture for the EU. Early this year, European policymakers were counting on solid, if weaker, growth while grappling with surging inflation triggered by a global energy squeeze.

Now, energy has become a key problem for the EU as it seeks sanctions that deny Russia tens of billions in trade revenue without plunging member countries into recession. Soaring energy prices are driving record inflation, making everything from food to housing more expensive.

Russia is the EU's top supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, accounting for around a quarter of the bloc’s total energy. EU imports of energy from Russia last year totaled 99 billion euros ($103 billion), or 62% of the bloc’s purchases of Russian goods.

An EU ban on coal from Russia is due to start in August and a voluntary effort is underway to reduce demand for Russian natural gas by two-thirds this year. A proposed oil embargo has hit roadblocks amid reservations from some landlocked countries that are highly dependent on Russian oil, such as Hungary.


All of this has left the EU scrambling to secure alternative supplies of energy in the coming months, including from fossil-fuel exporting countries such as the United States and from domestic renewable sources meant to help the bloc achieve its longer-term climate goals.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.