QQQ   304.74 (-0.88%)
AAPL   161.19 (-1.49%)
MSFT   265.11 (-1.11%)
META   160.19 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   109.49 (-0.77%)
AMZN   129.60 (-0.88%)
TSLA   282.47 (-1.95%)
NVDA   158.55 (-2.49%)
NIO   19.77 (-0.75%)
BABA   97.16 (-0.86%)
AMD   88.79 (-2.62%)
T   17.87 (-0.11%)
MU   57.03 (-1.04%)
CGC   3.99 (+3.91%)
F   15.48 (+0.45%)
GE   76.31 (+1.38%)
DIS   113.71 (-0.32%)
AMC   9.23 (+0.65%)
PYPL   92.90 (+0.22%)
PFE   46.51 (-0.66%)
NFLX   225.78 (+1.12%)
QQQ   304.74 (-0.88%)
AAPL   161.19 (-1.49%)
MSFT   265.11 (-1.11%)
META   160.19 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   109.49 (-0.77%)
AMZN   129.60 (-0.88%)
TSLA   282.47 (-1.95%)
NVDA   158.55 (-2.49%)
NIO   19.77 (-0.75%)
BABA   97.16 (-0.86%)
AMD   88.79 (-2.62%)
T   17.87 (-0.11%)
MU   57.03 (-1.04%)
CGC   3.99 (+3.91%)
F   15.48 (+0.45%)
GE   76.31 (+1.38%)
DIS   113.71 (-0.32%)
AMC   9.23 (+0.65%)
PYPL   92.90 (+0.22%)
PFE   46.51 (-0.66%)
NFLX   225.78 (+1.12%)
QQQ   304.74 (-0.88%)
AAPL   161.19 (-1.49%)
MSFT   265.11 (-1.11%)
META   160.19 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   109.49 (-0.77%)
AMZN   129.60 (-0.88%)
TSLA   282.47 (-1.95%)
NVDA   158.55 (-2.49%)
NIO   19.77 (-0.75%)
BABA   97.16 (-0.86%)
AMD   88.79 (-2.62%)
T   17.87 (-0.11%)
MU   57.03 (-1.04%)
CGC   3.99 (+3.91%)
F   15.48 (+0.45%)
GE   76.31 (+1.38%)
DIS   113.71 (-0.32%)
AMC   9.23 (+0.65%)
PYPL   92.90 (+0.22%)
PFE   46.51 (-0.66%)
NFLX   225.78 (+1.12%)
QQQ   304.74 (-0.88%)
AAPL   161.19 (-1.49%)
MSFT   265.11 (-1.11%)
META   160.19 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   109.49 (-0.77%)
AMZN   129.60 (-0.88%)
TSLA   282.47 (-1.95%)
NVDA   158.55 (-2.49%)
NIO   19.77 (-0.75%)
BABA   97.16 (-0.86%)
AMD   88.79 (-2.62%)
T   17.87 (-0.11%)
MU   57.03 (-1.04%)
CGC   3.99 (+3.91%)
F   15.48 (+0.45%)
GE   76.31 (+1.38%)
DIS   113.71 (-0.32%)
AMC   9.23 (+0.65%)
PYPL   92.90 (+0.22%)
PFE   46.51 (-0.66%)
NFLX   225.78 (+1.12%)

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

Mon., August 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European Union's executive branch and Germany's chancellor on Monday pledged a reform of the continent's electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia, that soaring electricity prices “are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.”

“It was developed for different circumstances,” von der Leyen said. “That is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

The continent's electricity market is underpinned by a “merit order” system in which the power stations offering the cheapest electricity are tapped first, but prices are determined by the last and most expensive power stations to be tapped — at present, those using gas, whose price has risen sharply following cuts in supplies by Russia to several European countries amid the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visiting Prague on Monday, said that the question of how the European electricity market can be redesigned “so that we no longer have to bear these high prices we are currently seeing” took up much of his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. He said that “we will act together quickly.”

“It is necessary for us to make structural changes that contribute to prices sinking again quickly and there being a sufficient offer” of electricity, Scholz said at a news conference. He added that “there is great readiness to change something, and that seems to me to be very much mutual among the heads of state and government in Europe.”

“Clearly what is currently being asked as a market price does not reflect supply and demand in the proper sense,” he said.


Speaking earlier in Berlin, a German economy ministry spokeswoman said that the idea is to keep the principle of the “merit order” system, “but do away with the negative effects the merit order has, so that the high gas prices can no longer impact immediately and automatically on electricity prices.”

The aim is for customers to benefit from cheaper production prices for renewable energy, for example, spokeswoman Beate Baron said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.