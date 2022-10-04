EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?

S&P 500   3,790.93 (+3.06%)
DOW   30,316.32 (+2.80%)
QQQ   282.13 (+3.14%)
AAPL   146.10 (+2.56%)
MSFT   248.88 (+3.38%)
META   140.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   101.64 (+3.04%)
AMZN   121.09 (+4.50%)
TSLA   249.44 (+2.90%)
NVDA   131.67 (+5.23%)
NIO   16.73 (+8.01%)
BABA   84.11 (+4.55%)
AMD   67.90 (+2.71%)
T   16.09 (+1.19%)
MU   53.96 (+4.33%)
CGC   3.14 (+7.90%)
F   12.36 (+7.76%)
GE   67.54 (+6.19%)
DIS   101.44 (+4.44%)
AMC   7.83 (+13.81%)
PYPL   92.79 (+6.43%)
PFE   44.46 (+0.72%)
NFLX   240.74 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   3,790.93 (+3.06%)
DOW   30,316.32 (+2.80%)
QQQ   282.13 (+3.14%)
AAPL   146.10 (+2.56%)
MSFT   248.88 (+3.38%)
META   140.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   101.64 (+3.04%)
AMZN   121.09 (+4.50%)
TSLA   249.44 (+2.90%)
NVDA   131.67 (+5.23%)
NIO   16.73 (+8.01%)
BABA   84.11 (+4.55%)
AMD   67.90 (+2.71%)
T   16.09 (+1.19%)
MU   53.96 (+4.33%)
CGC   3.14 (+7.90%)
F   12.36 (+7.76%)
GE   67.54 (+6.19%)
DIS   101.44 (+4.44%)
AMC   7.83 (+13.81%)
PYPL   92.79 (+6.43%)
PFE   44.46 (+0.72%)
NFLX   240.74 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   3,790.93 (+3.06%)
DOW   30,316.32 (+2.80%)
QQQ   282.13 (+3.14%)
AAPL   146.10 (+2.56%)
MSFT   248.88 (+3.38%)
META   140.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   101.64 (+3.04%)
AMZN   121.09 (+4.50%)
TSLA   249.44 (+2.90%)
NVDA   131.67 (+5.23%)
NIO   16.73 (+8.01%)
BABA   84.11 (+4.55%)
AMD   67.90 (+2.71%)
T   16.09 (+1.19%)
MU   53.96 (+4.33%)
CGC   3.14 (+7.90%)
F   12.36 (+7.76%)
GE   67.54 (+6.19%)
DIS   101.44 (+4.44%)
AMC   7.83 (+13.81%)
PYPL   92.79 (+6.43%)
PFE   44.46 (+0.72%)
NFLX   240.74 (+0.71%)
S&P 500   3,790.93 (+3.06%)
DOW   30,316.32 (+2.80%)
QQQ   282.13 (+3.14%)
AAPL   146.10 (+2.56%)
MSFT   248.88 (+3.38%)
META   140.28 (+1.20%)
GOOGL   101.64 (+3.04%)
AMZN   121.09 (+4.50%)
TSLA   249.44 (+2.90%)
NVDA   131.67 (+5.23%)
NIO   16.73 (+8.01%)
BABA   84.11 (+4.55%)
AMD   67.90 (+2.71%)
T   16.09 (+1.19%)
MU   53.96 (+4.33%)
CGC   3.14 (+7.90%)
F   12.36 (+7.76%)
GE   67.54 (+6.19%)
DIS   101.44 (+4.44%)
AMC   7.83 (+13.81%)
PYPL   92.79 (+6.43%)
PFE   44.46 (+0.72%)
NFLX   240.74 (+0.71%)

EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?

Tue., October 4, 2022 | Matt O'brien, AP Technology Writer

A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, April 25, 2022. Trading in shares of Twitter were halted, Tuesday, Oct. 4, after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Elon Musk's monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist Tuesday when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion.

But it's not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk's earlier attempts to terminate the deal.

DOES ELON MUSK OWN TWITTER YET?

No, he doesn't own Twitter and it's still not clear if or when he would take it over. What happened this week is that his lawyer sent a letter to Twitter saying Musk will complete the deal as long as he lines up the promised debt financing and provided that the Delaware Chancery Court drops Twitter's lawsuit against him. But Twitter is unlikely to give up on its legal proceedings unless it confirms that the deal is for real this time and not a tactical gambit.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The judge presiding over the Delaware case hasn't yet publicly weighed in on Musk's new proposal, but what she says could determine the next steps.

Twitter's deposition of Musk — set to begin Thursday — and even the Oct. 17 trial itself could still go forward if Twitter isn’t assured that the deal is closing, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University.

“Twitter is not going to let that proceeding stop until it gets that 100% reassurance,” she said.

But if the deal does go through, Lipton said Musk could be in charge of Twitter in a matter of days — however long it takes him and his co-investors to line up the cash.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the "7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.