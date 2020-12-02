Fed reports slowing US economic activity due to virus surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged.
The Fed report released Wednesday said that overall, the Fed's 12 regional banks characterized the economic expansion as “modest or moderate." But it noted that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported activity had begun to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged.
The report said that most districts found that local businesses' optimism has “waned,” with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions. The report also said there was concern about the looming expiration dates for government support programs, including extended unemployment benefits and the moratoriums that have been in place on evictions and foreclosures.
The report, known as the beige book, will be used by Fed officials when they hold their last meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16 to discuss possible changes to the central bank's interest-rate policies.
10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch
Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.
But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.
But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.
As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.
In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.
View the "10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch".